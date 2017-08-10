The New York Mets (50-61) had a bad homestand, going 1-4 in five games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers, and now hit the road down another veteran. Right fielder Jay Bruce was the latest player shipped out of town, heading to Cleveland in exchange for a low level prospect. Moving Bruce has helped the Mets clear more roster space for younger players, a process that should continue as they showcase Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, and Asdrubal Cabrera for potential trades. The schedule should help the Mets this weekend as they head down I-95 to face off with the worst team in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies (42-69). First pitch for the opener of a four game set is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (12-5, 3.36 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom lost to the Dodgers in his last start, giving up three runs in five innings to suffer his second straight defeat last Friday. The Phillies will counter with hard throwing righty Vince Velasquez (2-6, 4.82 ERA). Velasquez pitched decently well at Coors Field last Friday, giving up two runs in five innings to the Colorado Rockies, but did not factor in the decision. The Phillies went on to lose that game 4-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Curtis Granderson
- 3B Neil Walker
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 2B Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 6-3 against the Phillies so far this season, including a three game sweep at Citizen’s Bank Park back in April.
- deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.
- Velasquez is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- With Bruce gone, Curtis Granderson becomes the every day right fielder for now. Granderson will bat leadoff today.
- After resting yesterday, Travis d’Arnaud is back in the Mets’ lineup. d’Arnaud will catch and bat seventh.
- The trade of Bruce has seen the Mets drop Michael Conforto into the cleanup hole.
- The Mets have activated outfielder Juan Lagares (thumb) from the 10 day disabled list. Lagares will take Bruce’s spot on the active roster.