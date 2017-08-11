While there was a lot of drama off the field for the New York Mets (51-61) after the Jay Bruce trade, the team didn’t let it affect their play on the field. The Mets continued their recent dominance of the Philadelphia Phillies (42-70) by scoring a 10-0 win in the opener of a four game series, with Jacob deGrom picking up his 13th win of the year in the process. Things get even more interesting for the Mets tonight when their number two prospect, first baseman Dominic Smith, makes his debut as the two teams continue their weekend series. First pitch for the second game of a four game set is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (5-3, 4.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo pitched decently in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 7-4. The Phillies will counter with rookie right hander Nick Pivetta (4-7, 5.89 ERA). Pivetta was hammered at Coors Field in his last start, giving up eight runs (six earned) in 2.2 innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Neil Walker
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Rene Rivera
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Seth Lugo
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo faced the Phillies once last season, giving up three runs in five innings, and did not factor in the decision.
- Pivetta dominated the Mets in his first start against them, giving up one run in seven innings to pick up a win at Citi Field on July 2nd.
- The Mets designated reliever Fernando Salas for assignment to make room for Smith on the active and 40 man rosters.
- Smith will bat sixth in his major league debut.
- Asdrubal Cabrera is out of the lineup for a third straight game due to a hand injury. Wilmer Flores will play third base tonight and bat fifth.
- Travis d’Arnaud will get the night off tonight. Rene Rivera will catch and bat seventh.