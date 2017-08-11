While there was a lot of drama off the field for the New York Mets (51-61) after the Jay Bruce trade, the team didn’t let it affect their play on the field. The Mets continued their recent dominance of the Philadelphia Phillies (42-70) by scoring a 10-0 win in the opener of a four game series, with Jacob deGrom picking up his 13th win of the year in the process. Things get even more interesting for the Mets tonight when their number two prospect, first baseman Dominic Smith, makes his debut as the two teams continue their weekend series. First pitch for the second game of a four game set is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (5-3, 4.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo pitched decently in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 7-4. The Phillies will counter with rookie right hander Nick Pivetta (4-7, 5.89 ERA). Pivetta was hammered at Coors Field in his last start, giving up eight runs (six earned) in 2.2 innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Curtis Granderson 2B Neil Walker LF Yoenis Cespedes CF Michael Conforto 3B Wilmer Flores 1B Dominic Smith C Rene Rivera SS Amed Rosario SP Seth Lugo

