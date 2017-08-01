Things are a bit different for the New York Mets (48-55) today in their first game after the trade deadline. The Mets dealt away closer Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox for three pitching prospects, but did nothing else, so veteran position players like Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson are still hanging around. While those players wait for a potential deal, the Mets are beginning to focus on their future, which includes top prospect Amed Rosario. Rosario has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is set to make his big league debut tonight, when the Mets wrap up their West Coast road trip with a three game set against the Colorado Rockies (60-46). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (2-4, 5.51 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was hammered again in his last start, giving up six runs in three innings to lose to the San Diego Padres last Wednesday. The Rockies will counter with righty Jeff Hoffman (6-3, 5.58 ERA). Hoffman got beaten up in his last start, giving up seven runs in four innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 2B Neil Walker
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets won two out of three against the Rockies at Citi Field last month.
- The Rockies swept the Mets at Coors Field in a three game series last season.
- Matz got hammered by the Rockies back on July 16th, giving up seven runs in one plus innings in a 13-4 loss.
- Hoffman was the opposing pitcher in that game, giving up four runs in six innings to earn his sixth win of the year.
- Amed Rosario is in the Mets’ lineup in his big league debut, batting seventh and playing shortstop.
- The Mets have promoted reliever Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Reed’s place in the bullpen. Infielder Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Bradford on the active roster.