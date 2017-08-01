Things are a bit different for the New York Mets (48-55) today in their first game after the trade deadline. The Mets dealt away closer Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox for three pitching prospects, but did nothing else, so veteran position players like Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson are still hanging around. While those players wait for a potential deal, the Mets are beginning to focus on their future, which includes top prospect Amed Rosario. Rosario has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is set to make his big league debut tonight, when the Mets wrap up their West Coast road trip with a three game set against the Colorado Rockies (60-46). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (2-4, 5.51 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was hammered again in his last start, giving up six runs in three innings to lose to the San Diego Padres last Wednesday. The Rockies will counter with righty Jeff Hoffman (6-3, 5.58 ERA). Hoffman got beaten up in his last start, giving up seven runs in four innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 2B Neil Walker 1B Wilmer Flores SS Amed Rosario C Travis d’Arnaud SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: