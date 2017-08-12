Even when things have gone badly for the New York Mets (52-61) in the past few years, the one thing they can count on is beating up on the Philadelphia Phillies (42-71). The Phillies have become the Mets’ personal punching bags over the past few years, and the Mets have won two in a row to start this series. The Mets will look to make it three games in a row as they continue their weekend series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the third game of this four game set is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-5, 5.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz has been struggling of late and that trend continued in his last start, when he gave up five runs in 5.1 innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday. The Phillies will counter with right hander Aaron Nola (8-7, 3.12 ERA). Nola pitched very well in his last start, giving up two runs in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies last Sunday at Coors Field, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Phillies ended up picking up a 3-2 win in that game.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Neil Walker
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Phillies have never faced Matz before, an oddity considering the Mets play in the same division as them.
- Nola has faced the Mets once this season, giving up four runs in five innings of work, but still earned a win back on April 20th.
- After getting into the game late yesterday, Asdrubal Cabrera will make his first start in four games. Cabrera will bat fifth and play third base.
- Travis d’Arnaud is back in the lineup after getting last night off. He will catch and bat seventh.
- Curtis Granderson will get the night off tonight. Brandon Nimmo will start in right field and bat leadoff.