Even when things have gone badly for the New York Mets (52-61) in the past few years, the one thing they can count on is beating up on the Philadelphia Phillies (42-71). The Phillies have become the Mets’ personal punching bags over the past few years, and the Mets have won two in a row to start this series. The Mets will look to make it three games in a row as they continue their weekend series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the third game of this four game set is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-5, 5.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz has been struggling of late and that trend continued in his last start, when he gave up five runs in 5.1 innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday. The Phillies will counter with right hander Aaron Nola (8-7, 3.12 ERA). Nola pitched very well in his last start, giving up two runs in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies last Sunday at Coors Field, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Phillies ended up picking up a 3-2 win in that game.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo 2B Neil Walker LF Yoenis Cespedes CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Dominic Smith C Travis d’Arnaud SS Amed Rosario SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: