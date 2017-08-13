The New York Mets (52-62) saw their modest two game losing streak snapped last night in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (43-71). While Steven Matz showed some progress for the Mets last night, it wasn’t good enough when Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola threw up a gem, allowing one run in seven innings to pick up his ninth win of the year. The Mets will look to secure a series victory today as they wrap up their four game set with the Phillies this afternoon. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 1:35 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send righty Chris Flexen (1-1, 8.49 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Flexen earned his first big league win last Tuesday, when he limited the Texas Rangers to three runs in 5.2 innings. The Phillies will counter with young right hander Zach Eflin (1-3, 5.67 ERA). Eflin pitched very well in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday to pick up his first win of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Chris Flexen
Pre-Game Notes:
- Flexen has never faced the Phillies before.
- Eflin faced the Mets back on April 18th, giving up two runs (one earned) in five innings of work, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Phillies ended up winning that game 6-2.
- The Mets have recalled right hander Kevin McGowan from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Neil Walker’s place on the active roster. McGowan, who is 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA on the year, will be available out of the bullpen.
- Curtis Granderson is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting a day off yesterday. Granderson will start in right field and bat leadoff.
- Yoenis Cespedes and Amed Rosario will both get the day off today. Brandon Nimmo will start in left field and bat seventh while Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
- With Walker gone, the Mets will give Wilmer Flores an extended look as an everyday player. Flores is starting at third base today and will bat cleanup.