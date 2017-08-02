Amed Rosario’s professional debut didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (48-56). While the Mets’ top prospect collected his first hit on an infield single and looked comfortable in the field, they still found a way to lose to the Colorado Rockies (61-46). Nolan Arenado’s walk off single in the ninth inning handed the Mets their third straight loss, a streak they will look to snap as they continue their series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.

The Mets will send right hander Chris Flexen (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound tonight for his second big league start. Flexen struggled in his major league debut last Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) in three innings to lose to the San Diego Padres. The Rockies will counter with lefty Tyler Chatwood (6-11, 4.78 ERA). Chatwood last appeared in relief last Wednesday, giving up a run in an inning of work against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies ended up losing that game 10-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Jay Bruce 2B Neil Walker RF Curtis Granderson SS Amed Rosario C Travis d’Arnaud SP Chris Flexen

Pre-Game Notes: