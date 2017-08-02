Amed Rosario’s professional debut didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (48-56). While the Mets’ top prospect collected his first hit on an infield single and looked comfortable in the field, they still found a way to lose to the Colorado Rockies (61-46). Nolan Arenado’s walk off single in the ninth inning handed the Mets their third straight loss, a streak they will look to snap as they continue their series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send right hander Chris Flexen (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound tonight for his second big league start. Flexen struggled in his major league debut last Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) in three innings to lose to the San Diego Padres. The Rockies will counter with lefty Tyler Chatwood (6-11, 4.78 ERA). Chatwood last appeared in relief last Wednesday, giving up a run in an inning of work against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies ended up losing that game 10-5.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 2B Neil Walker
- RF Curtis Granderson
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Chris Flexen
Pre-Game Notes:
- Hoffman lost to the Mets back on July 15th, giving up four runs in just one third of an inning before departing with a calf injury that landed him on the 10 day disabled list.
- Wilmer Flores will get the night off tonight despite the presence of a left hander on the mound. Jay Bruce will slide over to first base and bat cleanup, opening up right field for Curtis Granderson, who will bat sixth.