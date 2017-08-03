The New York Mets (49-56) picked up a nice win last night, coming back for a 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies (61-47). It was a resilient effort for the Mets, who fell behind 5-0 early and saw starter Chris Flexen leave after three innings with a blister issue, but a solid effort from reliever Chasen Bradford kept them in the game. The offense took over from there, scoring 10 unanswered runs to even the series at a game a piece. The two teams will wrap up their three game set this afternoon, with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 3:10 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.72 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Montero was roughed up in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners last Friday, but did not factor into the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 7-5. The Rockies will counter with young right hander German Marquez (9-4, 4.08 ERA). Marquez picked up his fourth straight win in impressive fashion last Saturday, limiting the Washington Nationals to two runs in seven innings of work to earn a victory.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Jay Bruce
- RF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Jose Reyes
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Rene Rivera
- SP Rafael Montero
Pre-Game Notes:
- Montero has faced the Rockies once before, tossing 5.1 shutout innings against them in 2014 to earn his first big league win.
- Marquez has never seen the Mets before.
- Rene Rivera will catch today, giving Travis d’Arnaud the day off, and bat eighth.
- Jose Reyes will start at second base today, giving Neil Walker a breather, and bat seventh.
- This will be the final meeting of the regular season between the Mets and Rockies. The Mets lead the series 3-2.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ 10 game road trip. The Mets are 4-5 so far on the trip.