The New York Mets (49-56) picked up a nice win last night, coming back for a 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies (61-47). It was a resilient effort for the Mets, who fell behind 5-0 early and saw starter Chris Flexen leave after three innings with a blister issue, but a solid effort from reliever Chasen Bradford kept them in the game. The offense took over from there, scoring 10 unanswered runs to even the series at a game a piece. The two teams will wrap up their three game set this afternoon, with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 3:10 pm at Coors Field.

The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.72 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Montero was roughed up in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners last Friday, but did not factor into the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 7-5. The Rockies will counter with young right hander German Marquez (9-4, 4.08 ERA). Marquez picked up his fourth straight win in impressive fashion last Saturday, limiting the Washington Nationals to two runs in seven innings of work to earn a victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Jay Bruce RF Curtis Granderson 2B Jose Reyes SS Amed Rosario C Rene Rivera SP Rafael Montero

Pre-Game Notes: