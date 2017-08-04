The Amed Rosario era has begun for the New York Mets (49-57), and while the young shortstop has shown promise the team hasn’t played inspiring baseball. The Mets dropped two out of three against the Colorado Rockies to wrap up a 4-6 road trip, another poor performance from a team that is now just playing out the string. Things should be exciting tonight, however, as Rosario will make his Citi Field debut when the Mets begin a five game home stand with a weekend set against the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-32). First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (12-4, 3.29 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom had his eight game winning streak snapped in his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings to lose to the Seattle Mariners last Saturday. The Dodgers will counter with right hander Yu Darvish (6-9, 4.01 ERA), who will be making his debut with the team after being acquired in a deadline deal from the Texas Rangers. Darvish’s last start came on July 26th, when he was shelled by the Miami Marlins for 10 runs in 3.2 innings to suffer a loss in what turned out to be his final appearance as a Ranger.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Jay Bruce LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Curtis Granderson 2B Neil Walker SS Amed Rosario C Travis d’Arnaud SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: