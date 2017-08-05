The New York Mets (49-58) returned home last night and it didn’t go well as they lost 6-0 to the best team in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers (77-32). The Dodgers jumped on Jacob deGrom early as Chris Taylor led off the game with a solo homer, a lead which the Dodgers would never relinquish. The Mets have now lost five consecutive games to the Dodgers this season and will look to break that skid this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (5-3, 4.53 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo was beaten up by the Seattle Mariners in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to suffer a loss last Sunday. The Dodgers will counter with left hander Rich Hill (8-4, 3.35 ERA). Hill picked up his third straight win in his last start, giving up one run in 5.2 innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Wilmer Flores 2B Neil Walker SS Amed Rosario C Rene Rivera SP Seth Lugo

Pre-Game Notes: