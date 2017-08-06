It’s hard to believe now, but the New York Mets (49-59) and Los Angeles Dodgers (78-32) met in the playoffs two years ago. Since the Mets topped the Dodgers in the 2015 National League Division Series, the franchises have gone in opposite directions. The Dodgers have morphed into the best team in baseball, losing to the Chicago Cubs in a hard fought NLCS a year ago before romping to the best record in the league this season. The Mets have fallen off a cliff, barely qualifying for the playoffs in 2016 before completely flopping this season. That distinction has been reflected in the head to head matchups between the two franchises this season, with the Dodgers winning the first six games of 2017 with the Mets with ease. The Mets will look to avoid a season sweep tonight when they wrap up this weekend set with the Dodgers. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 8:08 pm, with the game being televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.
The Mets will send struggling lefty Steven Matz (2-4, 5.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz cruised through five innings against the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday but came undone in the sixth, giving up three runs to turn a win into a no decision. The Rockies ended up picking up a 5-4 win in that game. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 3.83 ERA). Ryu was excellent in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants last Sunday, but did not factor in the decision. The Dodgers ended up earning a 3-2 win in extra innings.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz faced the Dodgers in Los Angeles back on June 22nd, giving up three runs in six innings, but he did not factor in the decision.
- Ryu opposed Matz in that contest, allowing two runs in five innings of work, but also didn’t receive a decision in a game the Dodgers won 6-3.
- After sitting out yesterday afternoon, Travis d’Arnaud is back in the Mets’ lineup. d’Arnaud will catch and bat seventh.
- Jay Bruce is out of the Mets’ lineup for a second straight game with a lefty on the mound. Curtis Granderson, who homered yesterday, will start in right field and bat fifth.
- Neil Walker will get the night off tonight. Jose Reyes will start at second base and bat sixth.
- The Mets are 2-1 on Sunday Night Baseball so far this season, including a 1-1 record in home games.