It’s hard to believe now, but the New York Mets (49-59) and Los Angeles Dodgers (78-32) met in the playoffs two years ago. Since the Mets topped the Dodgers in the 2015 National League Division Series, the franchises have gone in opposite directions. The Dodgers have morphed into the best team in baseball, losing to the Chicago Cubs in a hard fought NLCS a year ago before romping to the best record in the league this season. The Mets have fallen off a cliff, barely qualifying for the playoffs in 2016 before completely flopping this season. That distinction has been reflected in the head to head matchups between the two franchises this season, with the Dodgers winning the first six games of 2017 with the Mets with ease. The Mets will look to avoid a season sweep tonight when they wrap up this weekend set with the Dodgers. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 8:08 pm, with the game being televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

The Mets will send struggling lefty Steven Matz (2-4, 5.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz cruised through five innings against the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday but came undone in the sixth, giving up three runs to turn a win into a no decision. The Rockies ended up picking up a 5-4 win in that game. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 3.83 ERA). Ryu was excellent in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants last Sunday, but did not factor in the decision. The Dodgers ended up earning a 3-2 win in extra innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Wilmer Flores RF Curtis Granderson 2B Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SS Amed Rosario SP Steven Matz

