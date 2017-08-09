The New York Mets (50-60) snapped a four game losing streak last night by scoring a 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers (53-59). Rookie Chris Flexen had a big night, picking up his first big league hit and win thanks to some long ball support from the offense. The Mets will look to wrap up their home stand on a winning note as they finish up their two game series with the Rangers this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 12:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.78 ERA) to the mound today. Montero’s last start came against the Colorado Rockies last Thursday, when he gave up four runs in 5.2 innings at Coors Field, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 5-4. The Rangers will counter with lefty Martin Perez (5-10, 5.46 ERA). Perez was hammered in his last start, giving up seven runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Minnesota Twins last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 2B Jose Reyes
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Neil Walker
- C Rene Rivera
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Rafael Montero
Pre-Game Notes:
- Neither team has faced the opposing pitcher before.
- With a lefty on the mound Wilmer Flores will draw a start at third base, giving Asdrubal Cabrera the day off. Flores will bat fifth.
- Rene Rivera will catch today, giving Travis d’Arnaud the day off, and bat seventh.
- The Mets will conclude their season series with the Rangers today. The Mets have clinched at least a split by going 2-1 over the first three meetings.
- The Mets will wrap up their five game home stand today. The Mets are 1-3 so far on the home stand.