For the first time in a while, the New York Mets (63-81) got to play in meaningful September games. Unfortunately for them, the games are only meaningful for the Chicago Cubs (78-66), who picked up an 8-3 win over the Mets to open a three game set last night. The Mets have two more cracks to try and put a dent in the Cubs’ postseason plans before they leave town and will look to take advantage of those opportunities beginning tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game series is scheduled for 8:05 pm at Wrigley Field.

The Mets will send right hander Matt Harvey (5-4, 5.82 ERA) to the mound tonight. Harvey pitched better in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings of work to defeat the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday. The Cubs will counter with lefty Jon Lester (10-7, 4.35 ERA). Lester also earned a win his last time out, allowing one run in six innings of work to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Jose Reyes LF Nori Aoki 3B Asdrubal Cabrera C Kevin Plawecki CF Juan Lagares SS Amed Rosario RF Travis Taijeron 1B Matt Reynolds SP Matt Harvey

