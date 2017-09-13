For the first time in a while, the New York Mets (63-81) got to play in meaningful September games. Unfortunately for them, the games are only meaningful for the Chicago Cubs (78-66), who picked up an 8-3 win over the Mets to open a three game set last night. The Mets have two more cracks to try and put a dent in the Cubs’ postseason plans before they leave town and will look to take advantage of those opportunities beginning tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game series is scheduled for 8:05 pm at Wrigley Field.
The Mets will send right hander Matt Harvey (5-4, 5.82 ERA) to the mound tonight. Harvey pitched better in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings of work to defeat the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday. The Cubs will counter with lefty Jon Lester (10-7, 4.35 ERA). Lester also earned a win his last time out, allowing one run in six innings of work to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Jose Reyes
- LF Nori Aoki
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Juan Lagares
- SS Amed Rosario
- RF Travis Taijeron
- 1B Matt Reynolds
- SP Matt Harvey
Pre-Game Notes:
- Harvey faced the Cubs back on June 14th, giving up four runs in four innings of work in what would be his final start before landing on the disabled list.
- Lester defeated the Mets on June 13th, giving up one run in seven innings of work to pick up a win at Citi Field.
- Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith will both sit out today with another lefty on the mound. Travis Taijeron will start in right field and bat seventh while Matt Reynolds makes his first career start at first base and will bat eighth.
- Kevin Plawecki will catch tonight as he continues to alternate playing time with Travis d’Arnaud. Plawecki will bat cleanup.