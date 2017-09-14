In a series that has a ton of meaning for one team and none for the other, it’s not surprising that the New York Mets (63-82) have looked over matched. The Mets have been outscored 25-8 by the Chicago Cubs (79-66) over the past two days as Chicago is trying to hold off the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. The two teams are set to wrap up their three game series tonight as the Mets look to avoid getting swept. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 8:05 pm at Wrigley Field.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (6-4, 4.64 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo was great in his last start, tossing six shutout innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds last Friday. The Cubs will counter with rookie right hander Jen-Ho Tseng. Tseng, who is 13-4 with a 2.54 ERA in 24 starts across two minor league levels this season, will be making his major league debut for the Cubs. Lefty Mike Montgomery was originally scheduled to start for the Cubs, but they chose to shift him into a bullpen role in advance of the stretch run.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Jose Reyes
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- RF Noru Aoki
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Juan Lagares
- SP Seth Lugo
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo made two relief appearances against the Cubs last season, tossing four shutout innings against them.
- After sitting out yesterday against lefty Jon Lester, Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will bat second and play left field while Smith will bat cleanup and play first base.
- Travis d’Arnaud will catch today as he continues to split playing time with Kevin Plawecki. d’Arnaud will bat fifth.
- This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Cubs. The Cubs lead the season series 3-2 and can earn a victory in it by completing the sweep of the Mets tonight.