After getting blown away in Chicago the last three days, the New York Mets (63-83) are back to playing games that are essentially meaningless for both teams. The Mets have now lost four games in a row to clinch their first losing season since 2014 and have fallen to fourth place in the National League East. They will look to snap that losing skid tonight as they begin a weekend series with the team directly above them in the standings, the Atlanta Braves (66-79). First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:35 pm at SunTrust Park.
The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (5-9, 5.05 ERA) to the mound tonight. Montero has pitched very well of late, including last Saturday, when he allowed one run in five innings of work to beat the Cincinnati Reds for the second time this season. The Braves will counter with rookie left hander Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.38 ERA). Newcomb last pitched on September 7th, when he gave up three runs in five innings to the Miami Marlins but didn’t factor in the decision. The Braves ended up winning that game 6-5.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Jose Reyes
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 1B Dominic Smith
- CF Juan Lagares
- RF Travis Taijeron
- 2B Gavin Cecchini
- SP Rafael Montero
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 7-5 against the Braves so far this season and won three out of four in Atlanta when the two teams last met in early June.
- Montero has made one relief appearance against the Braves this season, giving up two runs in 1.2 innings pitched for a 10.80 ERA.
- Montero is 4-1 with a 2.75 ERA over his past six starts.
- Newcomb made his big league debut against the Mets on June 10th, giving up one unearned run over 6.1 innings, but did not factor in the decision.
- The Mets will sit both Travis d’Arnaud (knee) and Amed Rosario (hip) after they left yesterday’s game early with injuries. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat lead off while Kevin Plawecki will catch and bat cleanup.
- With a lefty on the mound the Mets will sit Nori Aoki. Travis Taijeron will start in right field and bat seventh.