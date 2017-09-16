It hasn’t been a good week for the New York Mets (63-84), who have lost five games in a row to officially get eliminated from playoff contention. The Mets have fallen into fourth place in the National League East, where they trail the rebuilding Atlanta Braves (67-79), who won the opener of a weekend series 3-2 last night. The two teams will continue their three game set tonight, with first pitch for the middle game of this series scheduled for 7:10 pm at SunTrust Park.

The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (14-9, 3.63 ERA) to the mound today. deGrom has stumbled while trying to pick up his 15th win of the season, although he pitched well enough to beat the Cincinnati Reds last Sunday, when he allowed two runs in six innings of work. Unfortunately for deGrom, the Mets’ bullpen stunk in a 10-5 loss, denying deGrom a chance at a win and leaving him with a no decision. The Braves will counter with knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (9-9, 4.28 ERA), a former Met. Dickey’s knuckle ball wasn’t working in his last start, as he gave up five runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins last Sunday, but was bailed out by the Braves’ offense. Atlanta rallied for a 10-8 win, sparing Dickey a loss and earning him a no decision instead.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Nori Aoki LF Brandon Nimmo 3B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Dominic Smith C Travis d’Arnaud SS Amed Rosario CF Juan Lagares 2B Gavin Cecchini SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: