The New York Mets (64-84) snapped a five game losing streak last night when they defeated the Atlanta Braves (67-80) 7-3. Jacob deGrom finally earned his 15th win of the season for the Mets, who evened their weekend series with the Braves at one. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game when they wrap up their three game set this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:35 pm at SunTrust Park.
The Mets will send right hander Robert Gsellman (6-7, 5.58 ERA) to the mound today. Gsellman was roughed up in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings of work to lose to the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday. The Braves will counter with their ace, right hander Julio Teheran (11-11, 4.57 ERA). Teheran pitched very well in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Washington Nationals last Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Nori Aoki
- 2B Jose Reyes
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 1B Dominic Smith
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Juan Lagares
- 3B Phillip Evans
- SP Robert Gsellman
Pre-Game Notes:
- Gsellman is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Braves this season.
- Teheran is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA in four starts against the Mets this season.
- After taking last night off, Jose Reyes is back in the Mets’ lineup. Reyes will bat second and play second base.
- Kevin Plawecki will catch the day game after a night game, giving Travis d’Arnaud a day off, and bat fifth.
- Asdrubal Cabrera will get the day off today. Phillip Evans will make his first big league start at third base and bat eighth.