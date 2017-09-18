The New York Mets (65-84) had a solid weekend in Atlanta, earning a series win over the Braves at SunTrust Park. The most encouraging facets of the wins were strong pitching performances from Jacob deGrom and Robert Gsellman, a trend the Mets hope continues today when Matt Harvey takes the mound. Harvey will look to bounce back as he takes the hill for the opener of a three game series with the Miami Marlins (69-80) tonight. First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send Harvey (5-5, 6.14 ERA) to the bump tonight. Harvey will be looking to rebound from a rough outing last Wednesday, when he gave up five runs in 3.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs to suffer a loss. The Marlins will counter with righty Dan Straily (9-9, 4.24 ERA). Straily was also hit hard in his last start, giving up eight runs in six innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Nori Aoki
- SS Jose Reyes
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Juan Lagares
- 2B Gavin Cecchini
- SP Matt Harvey
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 7-9 against the Marlins this season and lost two out of three when the teams last met at Citi Field in late August.
- The Mets are 3-4 at Marlins Park so far this season.
- Harvey has faced the Marlins once this season, allowing two runs (one earned) in a no decision back on April 16th.
- Straily has a 1.74 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season but hasn’t factored in a decision yet.
- After sitting out yesterday, both Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cabrera will play third base and bat third while d’Arnaud will catch and bat fifth.
- Amed Rosario was in the original lineup but was scratched with a stomach ache. Jose Reyes will slide over to shortstop and bat second while Gavin Cecchini mans second base and bats eighth.