The New York Mets (65-84) had a solid weekend in Atlanta, earning a series win over the Braves at SunTrust Park. The most encouraging facets of the wins were strong pitching performances from Jacob deGrom and Robert Gsellman, a trend the Mets hope continues today when Matt Harvey takes the mound. Harvey will look to bounce back as he takes the hill for the opener of a three game series with the Miami Marlins (69-80) tonight. First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send Harvey (5-5, 6.14 ERA) to the bump tonight. Harvey will be looking to rebound from a rough outing last Wednesday, when he gave up five runs in 3.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs to suffer a loss. The Marlins will counter with righty Dan Straily (9-9, 4.24 ERA). Straily was also hit hard in his last start, giving up eight runs in six innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Nori Aoki SS Jose Reyes 3B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Dominic Smith C Travis d’Arnaud LF Brandon Nimmo CF Juan Lagares 2B Gavin Cecchini SP Matt Harvey

Pre-Game Notes: