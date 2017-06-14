I was all set to go in depth about how Juan Lagares’ stolen base in the first was smart baseball, as he stole the base against Jon Lester, notorious for not throwing over. And he did it after an attempted pick off by the catcher. It let to the tying Mets run in the first inning and it was a sign that the Mets were not only playing well but playing with sharp heads on their shoulders. It warmed my heart as I was sure that would be a key play in the game, even in the first inning.

Then Zack Wheeler gave up seven runs in the second inning and that was that. If only he hadn’t given up a base hit to Jon Lester or walked Albert Almora Jr. on four pitches before a tough walk to leadoff hitter Anthony Rizzo (Joe Maddon’s lineup construction is very “Conforto-ish”) and a grand slam to Ian Happ. The came could have been totally different. Instead it was a 14-3 waste of everybody’s time. I’m not sure what else to say about that except that for Wheeler, it’s a fine line between competitive game and Topps Card extravaganza.

Asdrubal Cabrera landed on the disabled list as Yoenis Cespedes’ bum heel was clearly a diversion. In fact, Cespedes left tonight’s game because the score was so lopsided, and the Mets have gotten so paranoid that they announced in the press box that Cespedes left because of the “game situation”. Thousands of players have left blowouts but only the Mets feel like they have to make an announcement about it because the default setting of the New York press is “debilitating injury”. Wonder how that happened?

Maybe this is all why last night’s first round pick for the Mets was crying when he was drafted. He realized he’s have to share a clubhouse with Ray Ramirez.

When dreams come true. David Peterson gets drafted by @Mets in the first round. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aWYrJA8nqT — GoDucks (@GoDucks) June 13, 2017

I’d cry too.

Today’s Hate List

I just feel bad for former White Sox manager Don Gutteridge, whose Topps card Keith callously threw out of the booth, probably into a puddle of beer. Gutteridge once had six hits in a doubleheader and was the oldest living former manager when he passed away in 2008. And now his card is soaked in beer and shame.