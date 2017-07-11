It may not count anymore, but the Major League Baseball All Star Game is still going strong. Baseball’s 88th edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played tonight in Miami, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 8:00 pm at Marlins Park. The American League will send Boston Red Sox’ lefty Chris Sale (11-4, 2.75 ERA) to the hill to start the game, while the National League will counter with Washington Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.10 ERA). Both starters are expected to go only a couple of innings as managers Brad Mills and Joe Maddon have indicated they play to get almost every player on their rosters in the contest since it is just an exhibition game again.
Local Coverage:
Television: FOX
American League Lineup:
- 2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
- RF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- LF George Springer, Houston Astros
- SS Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
- 1B Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays
- DH Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays
- C Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
- CF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
National League Lineup:
- CF Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
- DH Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
- RF Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
- C Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
- 2B Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals
- 3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
- 1B Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals
- LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins
- SS Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds
Pre-Game Notes:
- The A.L. won last year’s All Star Game over the N.L. 4-2 in San Diego. Mets’ manager Terry Collins was in charge of the N.L. side in that game and notably didn’t get any of his own players into the contest.
- Max Scherzer becomes the fifth pitcher in All Star Game history to start for both leagues after previously starting for the A.L. as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2013.
- The A.L. has won four consecutive All Star Games and can tie the overall series, which the N.L. leads 43-42, with a win tonight.
- Outfielder Michael Conforto is the lone representative of the New York Mets at the All Star Game and will come off the N.L. bench at some point.