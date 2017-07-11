It may not count anymore, but the Major League Baseball All Star Game is still going strong. Baseball’s 88th edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played tonight in Miami, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 8:00 pm at Marlins Park. The American League will send Boston Red Sox’ lefty Chris Sale (11-4, 2.75 ERA) to the hill to start the game, while the National League will counter with Washington Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.10 ERA). Both starters are expected to go only a couple of innings as managers Brad Mills and Joe Maddon have indicated they play to get almost every player on their rosters in the contest since it is just an exhibition game again.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

American League Lineup:

2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians RF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees LF George Springer, Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa, Houston Astros 1B Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays DH Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays C Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals CF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

National League Lineup:

CF Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies DH Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins RF Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals C Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants 2B Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals 3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies 1B Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins SS Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

Pre-Game Notes: