Nelson Figueroa was a guest on Sports Talk NY Live on WLIE 540 and discussed everything from player value to the market for Jay Bruce. Also, how the Mets are doing what they do best regarding Dominic Smith: complain. Take a listen, if you would:

The Smith conversation is fascinating because it shines a different light on his struggles. And it also highlights the very thing that has been plaguing the Mets for years if not decades: Awful communication. In this case: to the media. It’s a great listen that I recommend highly.