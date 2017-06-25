Don’t worry, we’ll touch on Asdrubal Cabrera. But lost in that whole mess is that the Astros have declared interest in Jacob deGrom. Get this, they’re interested in deGrom actually pitching for them!

According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, “In a perfect world—and in an indication of how high they’re shooting—the Astros would love to add Mets ace Jacob deGrom.”

Well, good for the Astros. They’re aiming high and they’re making their intentions so obvious that the Cardinals don’t even have to hack it. I know that teams wanting to add good players from outside the organization may seem like a foreign concept to you Met fans reading this, but trust me … it does happen. Hopefully, the Mets will be kind enough to let the Astros down easy. Perhaps with a note on Mets letterhead.

“We thank you for your interest in our player, Jacob deGrom. Unfortunately, our front office has locked themselves in a closet until September for the purpose of smoking copious amounts of medical marijuana for personal enjoyment, and are not available to complete a suitable trade at this time.”

Or something like that.

After the Mets took out the anger of the Dodgers series on poor Ty Blach on Friday, deGrom continued his run of great starts with his third straight outing of at least eight innings to lead the Mets to a 5-2 victory on Saturday. I think if the Astros really want deGrom at this point, Sandy is going to have to ask for Jose Altuve and George Springer to make it work.

Unfortunately, because of Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Correa, the Astros probably wouldn’t be interested in Asdrubal Cabrera, whose agent may or may not have formally requested a trade for Cash Cab. A funny thing … since Cabrera made his trade request public, he’s 5-for-9 with a diving play at second base to boot. He’s smiling, almost as if a weight has been lifted off his shoulders, knowing that even if his time here might not be coming to an end because “a trade is easier said than done“, at least he’s not carrying the burden of anger anymore. I wonder if he was still smiling watching Jose Reyes watching a Hunter Pence base hit roll by him in the sixth on Saturday. You’d figure with all that extra range the Mets are getting at shortstop he makes that play easily. At least that’s what I’ve been told.

Yup, totally worth all the angst.

Meanwhile, there’s a game on Saturday to worry about, and Rafael Montero will lead the Mets into battle. Someone will be stabbed with a trident.

