Thank you, Jacob. Because everyone in that bullpen needed a break. Eight and a third innings provided as much of a break as this team can get right now. And the best part was that the Mets hitters also made it easy on Jacob deGrom by putting it out of reach early thanks in part to two home runs by Neil Walker in an 8-1 romp of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was nice for not only the bullpen to have a break, but for me to have a break from all this angst.

deGrom threw 118 pitches on the day after he had his start scratched because Terry Collins didn’t want to pitch him on a rainy night. It seems to have helped him, and in two starts he’ll get another extra day with June 5th being an off day. So hopefully he’ll continue to be stretched out while remaining on his stride. There has definitely been more efficiency on deGrom’s part in the last couple of starts and he’s starting to look like he did last June before Ray Ramirez’s voodoo got to him. But deGrom pitched as if Rafael Montero is still with the team. If deGrom can still psych himself into pretending that’s the case, we’ll really have something here.

As for Walker, he was applauded in his latest return to Pittsburgh as it was his first time back. But it wasn’t. How strange. But hey, whatever works. And it worked for Walker, although I’m sure Chad Kuhl had something to do with it. In any event, it’s nice to have a break.

