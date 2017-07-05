I held on with the slightest bit of belief for as long as I could. Really, I did.

The 1-7 stretch against Washington and Los Angeles, for me, ended any realistic chances of making the playoffs.

These last three losses, against Philadelphia and Washington, ended any realistic chances of a miracle.

Now, all we’re waiting for is the mathematical end.

Seth Lugo was knocked around the yard Tuesday morning (yeah, the Mets played in the morning because it’s a national holiday for everyone in this country except the Mets) to the tune of ten hits and two walks in five innings as the Nationals built on the momentum they found last night after last night’s crushing Mets defeat Daniel Murphy had four hits, drove in five runs, and continued his unprecedented domination of a team he was once an employee of. I don’t think that’s a stretch to say, either. Murphy is now a .404 hitter against the Mets after today, and in 31 games (30 starts). Is it a stretch to think, especially if the Mets refuse to pitch him inside, that Murphy can be a .400 hitter against them after, say, 162 games? Let’s face it: Murphy is John Rambo and the Mets are Murdock.

Whether it be by a little, or a lot as it was today, the Mets have been outclassed by good teams at every turn this season. Blame the injuries if you want, just as long as you start to blame the injuries on the people who are in charge of strength and conditioning T.J. Rivera, who was playing the outfield for the first time in his career because Yoenis Cespedes was hurt on Monday, got hurt running the bases on Tuesday. Both players have hamstring cramps which begs the question: Doesn’t anybody on this team drink water? (The answer will shock you!) That seems to be a very basic conditioning tool that’s being ignored in favor of more squat thrusts.

And consider this while you’re crying about not being at full strength: The Nationals put out a lineup Tuesday that didn’t have six Opening Day starters with their fifth starter on the hill. (Adam Eaton, Ryan Zimmerman, Jayson Werth, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, and Matt Wieters were all out for one reason or another.) They made the Mets look like a minor league outfit. Maybe the Nats won’t overcome their ills come playoff time, but the Mets can’t overcome their ills in June. I’d venture that’s because there’s always something that this organization does that creates bad teams and sabotages good ones. This was a good team once Cespedes came aboard. And it’s been sabotaged by strength, conditioning, and the apathy of the general manager towards getting a halfway decent middle reliever so that we wouldn’t have to see Neil Ramirez pitch in tie games in the seventh inning. Among other things.

Now, it’s just a matter of the Mets doing the right thing and selling off whatever pieces they can to help going forward. All we as Met fans could possibly want at this point is the powers that be to do right by the team. Not the advertisers, not the marketers, the team. We just want our team to love us the way we love it.

