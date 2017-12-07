The Mets, at least for now, might only have to worry about three teams for the near future, as it looks like the Marlins Trilogy of Selloffs is close to completion. No, not Giancarlo Stanton, but Dee Gordon has been traded to the Mariners along with some international slot money for three prospects: pitcher Nick Neidert (the Mariners number 2 prospect to start 2017), SS Christopher Torres (seventh), and pitcher Robert Dugger.

All the great possibility goes to Seattle, which is weird to say since the Marlins are getting the prospects, but Seattle not only gets Gordon for the top of their lineup to combine with Jean Segura to form a nice table setting duo, but some extra money to offer to Shohei Otani. “But wait” you say … “Dee Gordon is a second baseman, and the Mariners have Robinson Cano at second base!” Well, Dee Gordon isn’t a second baseman anymore, as he will apparently move to center field to facilitate the move.

If this scenario sounds familiar to you older Mets fans, it should. They traded Lenny Dykstra, who had played center field all of his life, for Juan Samuel, who had played the position twice before 1989, then played 50 games there for the Phillies before being traded to the Mets. Samuel was a complete disaster for the Mets, hitting .228 and not adjusting to center field so well in Flushing. Dee Gordon, meanwhile, has played nine errorless games at center field in the Dominican Winter League in 2013-14. Seattle is really taking a chance here that they don’t get the next Juan Samuel.

For Miami, they’re not going to have anybody to torture the Mets once Giancarlo Stanton follows Gordon out the door. Not what you expected when Derek Jeter took over the team, eh? Give a thought to the home run sculpture. It’s going to be lonely this summer.