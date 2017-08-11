After the trade of Jay Bruce in what was in essence a salary dump ignited a firestorm of criticism, New York Mets’ General Manager Sandy Alderson delivered some good news that might change the attitude of the fans today. Following the trade of Bruce, the Mets will promote their number two prospect, first baseman Dominic Smith, to the major leagues. Smith will be in the lineup tonight when the Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Park and is expected to be the regular first baseman going forward.

This promotion is long overdue for Smith, who has been crushing the ball in the Pacific Coast League this season. Smith has batted .330 with 16 home runs and 76 RBI’s for the Triple-A Las Vegas 51’s while playing outstanding defense at first base. The Mets didn’t bring Smith up at the same time as Amed Rosario due in part to concerns about playing time for their veteran players, only one of whom got moved prior to the trade deadline. Dealing Bruce to the Cleveland Indians opens up first base for Smith, who is expected to be a big piece of the team’s 2018 plans.