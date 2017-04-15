It’s what makes baseball infuriatingly beautiful, right? Thursday night, the Mets win a game they have no business winning. Then the next night with the Marlins having to move up their rotation because of that game and the Mets sending their ace to the mound, the Mets drop a walk-off heartbreaker in a city where they’ve known too many of them. It was foretold when Noah Syndergaard’s blister returned after the sixth and then all of a sudden you realized that “Uh-oh, Cespedes has the flu and three relievers are unavailable.” Time to piece together a victory from a combination of Rafael Montero, Jerry Blevins, and Josh Edgin.”

Not that the Mets didn’t have chances. Most notably in the sixth and eighth. In the sixth they faced a pitcher named Jarlin Garcia, who hadn’t pitched above AA in his life, and at times he looked it. But the Mets couldn’t get anything going off of him. Then in the eighth against David Phelps, Jose Reyes rapped a one out single. But Yoenis Cespedes struck out as a pinch hitter, and then after a Rene Rivera base hit, Curtis Granderson flied out to end the threat.

In between those innings, Michael Conforto made a bid to be the hero:

Your browser does not support iframes.

(Hate to say it, but I think Rivera missed that tag. But there wasn’t enough clear evidence, and Conforto deserved that assist anyway.)

In the ninth, Josh Edgin tried to finish off his second inning of work. But after getting two outs after a leadoff walk, J.T. Realmuto crushed a double in the gap to win the game for the Marlins. If Edgin had gotten out of that, you would have had Fernando Salas, and then I don’t know what the Mets would have done. So while losses suck, at least this only went nine innings, which is beautiful. But it was still quite frustrating.

Today’s Hate List