The wait is finally over. Amed Rosario, the New York Mets’ top prospect, is finally heading to the show. Mets’ General Manager Sandy Alderson told reporters today that Rosario will make his major league debut tomorrow against the Colorado Rockies, MetsBlog.com reports. Alderson confirmed that Rosario is here to stay, noting that the Mets didn’t promote him to play on a “part-time basis.” When asked why now was the right time to bring Rosario to the major leagues, Alderson indicated that the team’s current infielders have become more versatile, allowing the Mets to leave Rosario at shortstop full time.

Rosario, who was recently rated the number two prospect in baseball, is batting .328 with with seven homers and 58 RBI’s this season for Triple-A Las Vegas. The timing makes sense for the Mets to bring up Rosario since their season is essentially over, opening up the last two months of the year to get Rosario (and eventually Dominic Smith) acclimated to the major leagues. Rosario also gets a golden opportunity to ease his way into big league action by playing on the road in Colorado, which is a hitters paradise, so he should be able to get his first hit on the board before the Mets leave Denver. The Mets have historically liked letting their top prospects make their big league debuts on the road, which takes some pressure off them before they make their home debuts.

Alderson also addressed the status of Smith, noting that he should be up soon. Smith certainly looks ready, batting .343 with 16 homers and 72 RBI’s in 105 games for the 51’s, but the Mets want to give him a bit more seasoning in the minor leagues. There may also be a ticket sales motivation here, as holding Smith back for a few weeks could allow them to sell a new attraction for the next home stand, like Rosario could goose ticket sales this upcoming weekend. Whatever the motivation, it’s about time that Rosario is coming to the majors. The Mets definitely waited far too long to promote him, but better late than never.