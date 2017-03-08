Wednesday was about a Caucasian slow footed corner outfielder who once played football who is very lucky to be getting at-bats for the New York Mets this spring. That’s right, we’re talking about Jay Bruce, who according to his Wikipedia page played high school football but his mother decided not to sign the consent forms due to the risk of injury. That move has proved fruitful for Bruce so far, and he had a decent spring training game on Wednesday as he drove in three runs with a long home run and a double down the line in the Mets’ 8-6 victory over the Red Sox. (It’s the Mets’ first victory over the Red Sox in spring training since 2011, which is a weird statistic due to the fact that these games mean close to nothing.)

Bruce, who attracted no trade partners in the off-season, even made a nice diving catch during the game which Statcast would have measured except for the fact that he moved so slow that the Statcast forgot to turn itself on. I have long said that Bruce, who has no expectations attached to him this season, is a candidate to have a great first two weeks of the season because of the low expectations. Bruce has streaks of Lucas Duda in between his long stretches of Lucas Duda, so this is something we should expect. Spending spring training with this team should do nothing but help him, at least in the short run.