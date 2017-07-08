The New York Mets’ bullpen hasn’t been the same this season without closer Jeurys Familia. Familia started the season serving a 15 game suspension for a domestic violence incident in the offseason and appeared in only 11 games before undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his pitching shoulder. The injury has kept Familia on the shelf ever since, leaving Addison Reed to close and not much behind him in the bullpen. Most assumed the injury would knock out Familia for the rest of the season, but he is working his way back. Familia will begin throwing a baseball again during the All Star Break, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Throwing should be the first step for Familia in a lengthy rehab program that should involve several steps along the way before he progresses to rehab games. If everything goes smoothly, the Mets should get Familia back at some point in August, which would work out nicely if Reed gets dealt for prospects at the trade deadline. Familia is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in four opportunities in nine appearances for the Mets this season.