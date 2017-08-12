As the New York Mets continue to shift into 2018 evaluation mode, part of that process will need to include seeing if their injured players can come back in peak form. One of the most intriguing players to watch is Matt Harvey, who is working his way back from a stress injury to his pitching shoulder. Harvey is set to begin a rehab assignment this afternoon with the Brooklyn Cyclones, one of the final steps on his road back to the big league rotation.

The Mets certainly could use a good look at how Harvey looks post shoulder injury, especially in light of reports that teams have called looking to buy low on Harvey. If Harvey can come back and pitch well in September the Mets would have a lot of options opened up to them. The Mets need dependable starters for next season, and a healthy Harvey entering his walk year would be highly motivated to perform well. Harvey could also rebuild his value as a trade chip, giving the Mets a prime piece to shop if they choose to reshape their team in another way. If this start in Brooklyn goes well Harvey will likely need at least one more rehab start before he rejoins the big league rotation. The Mets would gladly insert Harvey into the mix with Rafael Montero stinking up the joint again, so it is just a matter of when Harvey is ready to go.