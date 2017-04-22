WPIX went all out promoting this Mets series against the Nationals. Lots of video vignettes, and even a “collision in the division” logo which if I didn’t know any better would have led me to believe that this was September and that I could get that logo on a $30 t-shirt at Citi Field. But it’s April. The Mets were 8-8 headed into this game, and they lost six players to injury in the previous 48 hours, which is impressive even for them.

Lucas Duda landed on the DL because of a hyperextended elbow.

Wilmer Flores landed on the DL because of an infection in his knee.

Yoenis Cespedes is day-to-day because of a shocked hammy.

Asdrubal Cabrera also has hamstring issues.

Jacob deGrom had to swap starts with Matt Harvey because of a stiff neck.

Travis d’Arnaud can hit but can’t catch, which we all kinda knew without any injury, but this time he’s injured.

That’s a lot of players unavailable for a series that has a logo … especially a logo that involves collisions which, metaphor or not, I don’t think the Mets should be involved in at all.

But even after Matt Harvey got tagged by Bryce Harper in the first for a two run comet (which doesn’t happen very often), Harvey settled down and put together a very good performance against the Nationals (which also doesn’t happen very often) in a series that is so important, it had a logo. He only gave up one more run the rest of the way while Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson provided the offense to send the Mets into extra innings.

Josh Smoker pitched a clean tenth, and then left the game after giving up a double to Harper. It was high time for Jeurys Familia to come in and save the day with Harper on second and Daniel Murphy on first via the automatic walk. It is said that walks are more of an offensive weapon these days than an indictment of a pitcher’s control. Familia turned back the clock on that as he came in and couldn’t come near the plate against Anthony Rendon, and Trea Turner in his first game back from the disabled list to bring home what would prove to be the winning run. With some players injured and others only making cameos like they’re appearing in an Enrique Iglesias video, we knew this series had the potential of getting ugly. They did a good job to hang in for so long but it isn’t like they got killed by the 25th man in the roster. They got killed by their closer who had better figure it out before the Armando Benitez comparisons start to become deserved.

Interestingly enough, after the game came this nugget, which could affect the slumping Jose Reyes:

#Mets playing top prospect Amed Rosario at 3B tonight at AAA. Second career game at 3B as professional – 371 of previous 372 were at SS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 22, 2017

Could move with Rosario lead to release of Jose Reyes? #Mets paying him $535,000. Wilmer Flores on DL. Asdrubal Cabrera day-to-day. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 22, 2017

Well if Reyes can’t start hitting then I would be all for that release, or at the very least a spot on the bench. As I’ve said before, Reyes isn’t a guy that can be covered for by other spots in the lineup. If he isn’t hitting that lineup becomes very one-dimensional. The Mets are now 8-9, and a bad rest of the series could have the Nationals running away and hiding with the division yet again. Calling up Rosario or Cecchini might be the Mets’ best option if they want to go nuclear. I just wish that the Mets would leave Rosario at shortstop and play Asdrubal Cabrera at third base if need be. Only the Mets can take their top everyday prospects and turn them into glorified utility players. Which might be why the Mets don’t have many top everyday prospects these days.

Today’s Hate List

Ray Ramirez Ray Ramirez on the home run celebration line in the dugout Ray Ramirez getting his cooties on the postgame spread Ray Ramirez selling his patented walking boots on QVC Ray Ramirez breathing the same air as the team

(But here’s the good news: For the first time ever, the Mets hung a collar on Daniel Murphy. Baby steps.)