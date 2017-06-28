The New York Mets (34-42) got a dose of reality last night in their 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins (35-40). Unlike their three game sweep of the San Francisco Giants, where the Mets had everything go their way, the Marlins put pressure on the Mets’ subpar defense to pick up a victory. The Mets will look to bounce back as they continue their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz turned in a quality start his last time out, giving up three runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 6-3. The Marlins will counter with left hander Jeff Locke (0-3, 5.70 ERA). Locke lasted only four innings in his last start, giving up five runs against the Chicago Cubs last Thursday to record his third loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Wilmer Flores C Travis d’Arnaud SS Jose Reyes 3B T.J. Rivera SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: