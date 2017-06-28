The New York Mets (34-42) got a dose of reality last night in their 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins (35-40). Unlike their three game sweep of the San Francisco Giants, where the Mets had everything go their way, the Marlins put pressure on the Mets’ subpar defense to pick up a victory. The Mets will look to bounce back as they continue their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz turned in a quality start his last time out, giving up three runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 6-3. The Marlins will counter with left hander Jeff Locke (0-3, 5.70 ERA). Locke lasted only four innings in his last start, giving up five runs against the Chicago Cubs last Thursday to record his third loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SS Jose Reyes
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins.
- Locke is 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
- Michael Conforto (wrist) is out of the lineup for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a bone bruise that prevented him from swinging a bat last night. Curtis Granderson will play center field today and bat leadoff.
- Lucas Duda will sit with a lefty on the mound. Wilmer Flores will play first base and bat fifth, opening up third for T.J. Rivera, who will bat eighth.
- The Mets have placed starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (hamstring) on the 10 day disabled list. Infielder Matt Reynolds has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Gsellman’s place on the active roster.