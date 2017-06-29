After a discouraging loss to the Miami Marlins (35-41), the New York Mets (35-42) bounced back emphatically last night. Steven Matz tossed eight shutout innings and the Mets slugged two more homers in an 8-0 rout of Miami to even the series at one game a piece. The Mets will look to pick up a series victory and secure the rubber game of this three game set with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send righty Seth Lugo (2-1, 3.72 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo won his last start, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants last Friday. The Marlins will counter with red hot right hander Jose Urena (6-2, 3.33 ERA). Urena also earned a win in his last start, tossing six shutout innings to beat the Chicago Cubs last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes C Rene Rivera 3B Matt Reynolds SP Seth Lugo

Pre-Game Notes: