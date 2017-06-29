After a discouraging loss to the Miami Marlins (35-41), the New York Mets (35-42) bounced back emphatically last night. Steven Matz tossed eight shutout innings and the Mets slugged two more homers in an 8-0 rout of Miami to even the series at one game a piece. The Mets will look to pick up a series victory and secure the rubber game of this three game set with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send righty Seth Lugo (2-1, 3.72 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo won his last start, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants last Friday. The Marlins will counter with red hot right hander Jose Urena (6-2, 3.33 ERA). Urena also earned a win in his last start, tossing six shutout innings to beat the Chicago Cubs last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B T.J. Rivera
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Rene Rivera
- 3B Matt Reynolds
- SP Seth Lugo
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo faced the Marlins three times last season, going 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA and earning wins in both of his starts against them.
- Urena is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three appearances (one start) against the Mets this season.
- Michael Conforto remains out of the Mets’ lineup as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his left wrist. Curtis Granderson will start in center field and bat leadoff.
- Lucas Duda is out of the Mets’ lineup for a second straight day. T.J. Rivera will play first base and bat fifth.
- Rene Rivera will catch tonight, giving Travis d’Arnaud the night off, and bat seventh.
- Wilmer Flores will get the night off tonight. Matt Reynolds will play third base and bat eighth.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ 10 game road trip. The Mets are 4-5 so far on the trip.