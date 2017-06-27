The New York Mets (34-41) may be way behind in the standings, but they did give their fans some hope over the weekend. A three game sweep of the lowly San Francisco Giants over the weekend gave the Mets a glimmer of hope that they could go on a tear and get themselves back into the playoff race. In order to do that, the Mets will need to pick up wins in bunches, starting tonight as they open a three game series with the Miami Marlins (34-40). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send struggling right hander Robert Gsellman (5-5, 6.04 ERA) to the mound tonight. Gsellman was hammered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 4.1 innings to suffer the loss in a game the Mets dropped 12-0. The Marlins will counter with veteran righty Dan Straily (5-4, 3.43 ERA). Straily pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, but did not factor in the decision. The Marlins went on to win that game 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Lucas Duda 3B Wilmer Flores SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Robert Gsellman

Pre-Game Notes: