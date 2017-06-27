The New York Mets (34-41) may be way behind in the standings, but they did give their fans some hope over the weekend. A three game sweep of the lowly San Francisco Giants over the weekend gave the Mets a glimmer of hope that they could go on a tear and get themselves back into the playoff race. In order to do that, the Mets will need to pick up wins in bunches, starting tonight as they open a three game series with the Miami Marlins (34-40). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send struggling right hander Robert Gsellman (5-5, 6.04 ERA) to the mound tonight. Gsellman was hammered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 4.1 innings to suffer the loss in a game the Mets dropped 12-0. The Marlins will counter with veteran righty Dan Straily (5-4, 3.43 ERA). Straily pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, but did not factor in the decision. The Marlins went on to win that game 2-1.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Lucas Duda
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Robert Gsellman
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-6 against the Marlins so far in 2017, but did win two out of three the last time these teams met in early May.
- The Mets dropped three out of four at Marlins Park in the second week of April, with the only win being a 16 inning victory in the series opener.
- Gsellman is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.
- Straily has faced the Mets once this season, tossing 5.1 shutout innings against them on April 16th, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Marlins won that game 4-2.
- Michael Conforto (wrist contusion) is out of the lineup tonight. Curtis Granderson will play center field and bat leadoff.
- After resting on Sunday, Yoenis Cespedes is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cespedes will play left field and bat cleanup.