After picking up a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (26-52) last night, the New York Mets (37-42) continued their hot streak. The Mets have won six of their last seven games to climb within five games of the .500 mark, taking advantage of three straight series against sub .500 teams. The mini run has allowed the Mets to get back into shouting distance in the playoff races as they now trail the Washington Nationals by 9.5 games in the National League East and the Colorado Rockies by the same margin in the wild card race. The Mets will look to keep their run going as they continue their series with the hapless Phillies this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-5, 5.29 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler will be making his first start since June 19th, when he gave up seven runs in two innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers, after which he landed on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis. The Mets are hoping that the mini break will refresh Wheeler, who was pitching very well before getting hammered in consecutive starts. The Phillies will counter with their ace, right hander Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.40 ERA). Hellickson delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Sunday, but did not factor into the decision. The Phillies went on to lose the game 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Lucas Duda 3B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Zack Wheeler

