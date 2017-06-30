The New York Mets (36-42) managed to keep their faint wild card hopes alive by finishing their 10 game road trip on a 5-1 run. That is particularly impressive since the Mets got browbeaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers during a four game sweep in L.A., although the Mets have faced subpar competition since that series. The Mets will continue their run of mediocre opponents when they return home for their final homestand of the first half, a brief three game set with the last place Philadelphia Phillies (26-51). First place for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (7-3, 3.71 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom has been on a tear lately, winning his last three starts, including a dominant turn against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday where he allowed only one run in eight innings of work. The Phillies will counter with rookie right hander Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90 ERA). Lively had a tough start his last time out, allowing five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Lucas Duda 3B Wilmer Flores SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: