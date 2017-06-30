The New York Mets (36-42) managed to keep their faint wild card hopes alive by finishing their 10 game road trip on a 5-1 run. That is particularly impressive since the Mets got browbeaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers during a four game sweep in L.A., although the Mets have faced subpar competition since that series. The Mets will continue their run of mediocre opponents when they return home for their final homestand of the first half, a brief three game set with the last place Philadelphia Phillies (26-51). First place for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (7-3, 3.71 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom has been on a tear lately, winning his last three starts, including a dominant turn against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday where he allowed only one run in eight innings of work. The Phillies will counter with rookie right hander Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90 ERA). Lively had a tough start his last time out, allowing five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Lucas Duda
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-2 against the Phillies so far this season, but lost two out of three to them at Citi Field the last time these teams met in late April.
- deGrom has faced the Phillies once this season, allowing two runs in six innings at Citizen’s Bank Park on April 10th, but did not factor in the decision.
- The Mets have yet to see the rookie Lively this season.
- Michael Conforto (wrist) is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game, so the team sent him for an MRI and CAT Scan this afternoon. Curtis Granderson will play center field again and bat leadoff.
- After resting yesterday, Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the Mets’ lineup. Duda will play first base and bat fifth, Flores will play third base and bat sixth while d’Arnaud will catch and bat eighth.