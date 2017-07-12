The All Star Game was last night, and it was a rather dull affair. The American League ended up winning 2-1 in 10 innings after Seattle Mariners’ second baseman Robinson Cano launched a 10th inning homer off of Chicago Cubs’ closer Wade Davis, but the contest wasn’t very exciting. The sides collected only 17 combined hits and struck out 19 times as pitching dominated the game, which didn’t count for home field advantage (thankfully) for the first time since 2002. The lack of stakes ensured that pretty much everyone got into the contest, including New York Mets’ outfielder Michael Conforto.

Conforto entered the game in left field in the sixth inning and recorded an opposite field single off of Toronto Blue Jays’ closer Roberto Osuna in the seventh. That rally was quickly snuffed as Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop Corey Seager grounded into an inning ending double play. Conforto did have a chance to be the hero in bottom of the ninth inning, when he came up with two outs and the potential winning run on third base, but he struck out against Boston Red Sox’ closer Craig Kimbrel to end the inning.

Apart from the game, which was dull, the only interesting thing to watch was seeing how Fox tried to keep the audience interested in a game that didn’t count. Fox did some interesting things, such as conducting an interview with Washington Nationals’ outfielder Bryce Harper while he was in the field, but had a weird idea to have Alex Rodriguez walk across the infield conducting interviews before the second inning. The concept fell flat, but at least they were trying to generate some excitement in a game that produced very little of it.

The Mets are back in action on Friday, when they kick off a 10 game home stand against the Colorado Rockies. Jacob deGrom will face off against Jon Gray in the pitching matchup. First pitch for the opener of the three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.