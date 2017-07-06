The New York Mets may be struggling, but their lone All Star is closing in on a return. Michael Conforto, who has been out since June 25th with a bone bruise on his left wrist, is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie tonight. The St. Lucie Mets have posted their lineup, and Conforto is in it, batting second and playing center field.

Conforto is eligible to return from the disabled list on Saturday, and all indications are that he will be ready to go when first eligible. The Mets could definitely use a spark from Conforto, who has been their best hitter for the majority of the season. Conforto is hoping to be back in time to take part in the All Star festivities in Miami next week, and as long as he gets through the assignment without issue Conforto should be there.