For much of the season, the main problem with the New York Mets has been pitching. The rotation has been bad, pitching to an ERA of almost five, making life difficult for the bullpen and the team as a whole. The one exception, however, has been right hander Jacob deGrom. deGrom has been far and away the Mets’ best pitcher this season, and the Mets look like a completely different team when he is on the hill. July was a brilliant month for deGrom, who went 4-1 with a 2.52 ERA in five starts to earn our Met of the Month Award.

deGrom’s brilliant stretch of pitching was enough to outlast Michael Conforto’s hot two weeks after the All Star Break to earn the title. The Mets won deGrom’s first four starts of the month, which was part of an eight start winning streak for him, and the fifth was perfectly winnable as deGrom gave up three runs (two earned) in six innings of work. deGrom also demonstrated his pinpoint control all month long, posting a 37:5 strikeout to walk ratio in 35.2 innings pitched.

Previous Mets of the Month:

June: Curtis Granderson