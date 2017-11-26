Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We conclude our series today with a look at third baseman David Wright.

Player Review: David Wright

Stats: N/A

Story: After undergoing neck surgery in 2016, David Wright was a major question mark for the Mets entering 2017. The neck procedure delayed the start of Wright’s spring training, and even when he was activated the Mets used Wright as a designated hitter in exhibition games. The Mets also shielded Wright’s fielding sessions from the media, leading to speculation that all wasn’t quite right (no pun intended) with their captain. Wright was shut down just days before he was scheduled to take the field with shoulder pain, and the Mets placed him on the disabled list to start the season. Even as the Mets’ season spiraled out of control there were no updates on Wright’s status, leaving everyone to question when he would return. Reports would pop up periodically of Wright trying to begin baseball activities, and that would be all people would hear of Wright until mid-August. Wright tried to get back on the field before the season was over, appearing in three rehab games before being shut down again with more shoulder pain. The Mets had Wright undergo shoulder surgery that ended his season without him taking the field.

Grade: None

Wright didn’t play again in 2017, so he isn’t eligible for a grade.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2020

Odds of Returning: 100%

2018 Role: Unknown

Even though most fans believe Wright is done, the Mets’ third baseman refuses to give up on a potential return to the majors. Wright underwent another procedure on his back this fall in the hopes of staying healthy this season, but the Mets can’t count on him contributing anymore. Asdrubal Cabrera is slated to man third base next season, and if Wright comes back the Mets will just have to figure out how to use him. One potential option could be a move to first base, which the team was reportedly toying with last spring before Wright’s shoulder started acting up. Wright is still owed $47 million through 2020, so the Mets are going to try and get something out of him as long as he wants to keep playing.