Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at infielder Phillip Evans.

Player Review: Phillip Evans

Stats:

Minor Leagues: 127 Games, 466 At Bats, 130 Hits, 26 Doubles, 3 Triples, 11 Home Runs, 56 RBI’s, 58 Runs Scored, 2 Stolen Bases, .279 Batting Average, .760 OPS

Major Leagues: 19 Games, 33 At Bats, 10 Hits, 2 Doubles, 1 RBI, 4 Runs Scored, .303 Batting Average, .758 OPS

Story: After winning a batting title for AA Binghamton in 2016, Phillip Evans began his 2017 campaign with AAA Las Vegas. Evans continued to hit well for the 51’s, batting .279 with 11 homers and 56 RBI’s, but the Mets never really considered him for a big league promotion despite various injuries across the infield. That changed on September 8th, when the Mets recalled Evans to give themselves an extra infielder after Wilmer Flores was lost for the season with a broken nose. Evans quickly recorded his first big league hit in his second game, and his strong play didn’t go unnoticed by manager Terry Collins. Collins quickly found more at bats for Evans, who played in all but three of the Mets’ final 22 games. Evans rewarded Collins’ faith by delivering solid results in a limited sample size, possibly giving himself a chance to play his way onto the roster next spring.

Grade: B-

The Mets didn’t expect much out of Evans, but he showed a surprising knack for handling big league pitching upon his recall. Evans’ small sample success is reminiscent of what happened with T.J. Rivera in 2016, who waited a long time for his opportunity before hitting .333 after earning a big league promotion.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 99%

2018 Role: Reserve Infielder

Evans isn’t regarded as a major prospect, so unless he is a throw in for an offseason trade he will be back with the Mets in 2018. Spring training will be important for Evans, who will try to win a bench spot against the likes of Rivera, Flores, Gavin Cecchini, and Matt Reynolds. Evans likely has the odds stacked against him, but if he continues to hit he could force the Mets to carry him on the Opening Day roster.

