Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at outfielder Travis Taijeron.

Player Review: Travis Taijeron

Stats:

Minor Leagues: 125 Games, 448 At Bats, 122 Hits, 32 Doubles, 3 Triples, 25 Home Runs, 78 RBI’s, 75 Runs Scored, 2 Stolen Bases, .272 Batting Average, .907 OPS

Major Leagues: 26 Games, 52 At Bats, 9 Hits, 2 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 3 RBI’s, 3 Runs Scored, .173 Batting Average, .540 OPS

Story: After spending a lot of time with the big club in spring training, Travis Taijeron started 2017 with Triple-A Las Vegas. Taijeron continued to mash the Pacific Coast League in his third year at the level, batting .272 with 25 homers and 78 RBI’s for the 51’s, but he had little shot of a promotion with the Mets carrying a full complement of outfielders. That changed in August, when trades and injuries left the team in need of another outfielder, leading to Taijeron’s first taste of big league action. The Mets gave Taijeron relatively regular time until they acquired Nori Aoki in early September, and at that point Taijeron’s at bats began to dry up. The highlight of Taijeron’s season came on September 8th, when he hit his first major league home run in a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Grade: D

Taijeron mashed in the minor leagues but didn’t do a ton in the bigs, collecting only nine hits in 52 at bats.

Contract Status: Outrighted Off 40 Man Roster

Odds of Returning: 0%

2018 Role: None

The Mets removed Taijeron from their 40 man roster in October, making him a minor league free agent. The Dodgers signed Taijeron to a minor league deal this week, giving him a new opportunity to pursue his big league dreams.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Zack Wheeler!