Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it's time to take a look back at the Mets' players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at infielder Wilmer Flores.

Player Review: Wilmer Flores

Stats: 110 Games, 336 At Bats, 91 Hits, 17 Doubles, 1 Triple, 18 Home Runs, 52 RBI’s, 42 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .271 Batting Average, .795 OPS

Story: Wilmer Flores entered 2017 with a clear role on the Mets’ roster. The Mets had a full complement of starting infielders, but Flores had a niche as the cleanup hitter against left handed pitching. With a ton of lefties on the early schedule, Flores got a ton of at bats, but his season came to a temporary halt when he landed on the disabled list with a knee infection that landed him in the hospital. The infection knocked Flores out for about two weeks, and he returned on May 3rd to more playing time with the Mets dealing with some injuries. Flores earned his at bats by raking against both righties and lefties, batting .379 in May and continuing to post solid numbers in June (.255/4/10) and July (.313/4/8). The Mets continued to give Flores every day playing time until early September, when he broke his nose by fouling a ball off of it in Houston. The injury ended Flores’ season a month early, a disappointment for him given the massive opportunity to earn an every day role in 2018.

Grade: B+

Flores established career highs in batting average (.271) and home runs (18) while demonstrating the ability to hit right handed pitching, batting .262 with 11 homers and 39 RBI’s against them in 233 at bats. This is a significant development for the Mets, who are trying to figure out what to do with Flores going forward.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 90%

2018 Role: Utility Infielder

The Mets have a couple of ways to go with Flores this winter. They could explore trading Flores to address another area of need, particularly since he doesn’t really have a full time position. Flores also hit enough to justify letting him cheaply fill either second or third base in 2018, freeing the Mets to spend their money on other positional upgrades. The most likely scenario for Flores is a repeat of the plan for early 2017, when he bounced around the infield and got regular starts against left handed pitching. Flores would be an ideal platoon partner for first baseman Dominic Smith, who struggled to hit in his big league debut and may not be ready to deal with lefties on a consistent basis.

