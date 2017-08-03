When home plate umpire Kerwin Danley left Wednesday’s game with an injury, the score was 5-0 Rockies. After he left, the Mets scored ten unanswered runs to come away with a 10-5 victory. Somehow, the removal of a person from a baseball game coincided with the game changing course, and it wasn’t Terry Collins’ fault.

Amed Rosario contributed to the post-Danley madness with his first ever extra base hit: an RBI triple which was deemed a triple by the remaining umpires because a Rockies fan interfered with the play. The ump awarded Rosario third, which is unusual … probably because Rosario is lightning fast (boy, is he fast). But I hope there was at least a part of the ump that awarded the triple to punish the Rockies fan for not only interfering with the play, but having no remorse about it. Rosario is headed for big things … and we all might notice it too in between episodes of the new cop buddy series featuring him and Jose Reyes.

That made the score 5-3 in the fifth, and at 5-4 in the sixth, Yoenis Cespedes doubled deep to left to tie the game, and then after a Jay Bruce walk and a fielders choice, Curtis Granderson smashed a three run home run to give the Mets the lead, knock Tyler Chatwood out of the game, and gain support to be New York’s next mayor. Two more runs and the Mets had themselves a victory. Chris Flexen gave up the five runs the Rockies scored and left the game with a blister. Flexen is now the Mets’ 58th starter to fall to injury this season, a season where not even Kerwin Danley is safe.

Johan Santana will take Flexen’s spot in the rotation.

Today’s Hate List