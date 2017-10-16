Now that the 2017 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the ladder today with a look at the A level Kingsport Mets of the Appalachian League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Kingsport Mets

2017 Record: 29-37, Fourth Place in Appalachian League West

Story: A step above rookie ball, the Kingsport Mets are one of the lowest levels in the Mets’ farm system. Like much of the system, the K-Mets had a tough year, finishing eight games under .500 and 11 games back of first place Elizabethton. Kingsport wasn’t actually that far back of a playoff berth, however, finishing 3.5 games out of a wild card spot. The team was competitive for most of the season, but a 2-8 stretch over their final 10 games doomed any playoff dreams. It was a tough finish for third year skipper Luis Rivera, who carried a 67-69 record into the season for Kingsport.

Top Promotion: As a low level minor league team, the Kingsport Mets need to make the game accessible to families in order to draw crowds to Hunter Wright Stadium. One effective way to do that was Free Kids Tix Days, which were held on Mondays. Children 12 and under received free admission to any Monday home game for the K-Mets, a great way to get families to come out to the ball game.

Top Prospects:

3B Rigoberto Terrazas: Terrazas, a 21 year old third baseman from Mexico, had an outstanding year for the K-Mets. In 54 games for Kingsport, Terrazas hit .348 with three doubles and 24 RBI’s in 210 at bats. Terrazas earned the organization’s Sterling Award for Kingsport, the equivalent of a team MVP award.

LF Wagner Lagrange: Lagrange, a 22 year old from the Dominican Republic, posted strong offensive numbers for the K-Mets. In 45 games for Kingsport, Lagrange batted .335 with four homers and 40 RBI’s in 185 at bats. Lagrange’s strong performance earned him a late season promotion to Brooklyn, where he batted .308 in 13 games for the Cyclones.

RHP Christian James: James, the Mets’ 14th round pick in 2016 out of East Lake High School in Florida, had a solid season in Kingsport. The Mets had James work in the rotation, where he went 2-3 with a 4.18 ERA in 11 starts. James struck out 58 batters in 51.2 innings pitched, a solid ratio that should be tested as he progresses through the system.

Check back next week as we continue climbing the ladder with a look at the short season A Brooklyn Cyclones!