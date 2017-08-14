The New York Mets finally embraced the future this month, promoting top prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith to the major leagues. While Smith has a chance to be a solid big league first baseman, Rosario is the more intriguing player to watch since he has a chance to develop into a superstar. The Mets landed Rosario as a teenager and gave him a ton of time to develop into one of the game’s premier prospects. There is another young middle infielder in the Mets’ farm system who has a chance to follow the Rosario path to the majors. That man is shortstop Andres Gimenez, and he is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

The Mets signed Gimenez as a 16 year old international free agent, paying him a $1.2 million dollar signing bonus in July of 2015, a very large bonus for an amateur player. Gimenez flashed a lot of raw tools, but with him being only 16 years old the Mets had every expectation it would take a while for him to develop. The Mets started Gimenez at their lowest minor league affiliate, the Dominican Summer League, and he surprised them with his impressive plate discipline. Gimenez played for both levels of the DSL Mets and batted a combined .350 with three homers and 38 RBI’s, but the most impressive stat for Gimenez was his walk rate. Gimenez actually drew far more walks (46) than strikeouts (22) in 350 at bats, a highly unusual show of plate discipline for a raw player.

That display impressed the Mets, who advanced Gimenez three whole levels this season to full season ball with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies. Gimenez has held his own in the South Atlantic League, batting .271 with two homers and 24 RBI’s in 77 games as one of the youngest players in the league. The walk rate stats have predictably flipped with a severe increase in competition, as Gimenez has drawn 18 walks and struck out 58 times in 291 at bats, but the fact he has been able to keep up with pitchers several years older than him is very encouraging.

Gimenez doesn’t have quite the potential of Rosario, who was a five tool prospect throughout his minor league career. MLB.com currently rates Gimenez as the Mets’ fifth best prospect, giving him high marks for his hit tool, speed and defensive capabilities. Gimenez isn’t projected to develop a ton of power, but a high batting average hitter with good speed and defensive ability will play in the major leagues, making him an intriguing name to watch in the years to come.

The Mets have been very patient with Gimenez, leaving him in Columbia for the entire season. Gimenez will likely finish the year with the Fireflies before making the jump to High-A St. Lucie next spring. The jump to St. Lucie could be a steep one for Gimenez, and how he fares there will determine how fast the Mets advance him through the farm system. Gimenez may also be in line for a position change if he makes the majors, especially if Rosario lives up to the hype and establishes himself as the Mets’ long term answer at shortstop. Second base is a less secure position, with the Mets having few long term answers there, so Gimenez could eventually end up at second base with an eye towards forming an elite defensive double play tandem with Rosario by 2020. The Mets don’t have a ton of eye popping position player prospects beyond Smith and Rosario, but Gimenez certainly could become a guy to watch over the next year or two.