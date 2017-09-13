The New York Mets’ prospect haul from their mid-season sale of veteran players is finally complete. The team announced today that it has acquired right handed pitcher Eric Hanhold from the Milwaukee Brewers to complete the Neil Walker trade, which was originally announced on August 12th. Hanhold, like the rest of the prospects the Mets acquired over the summer, is a right handed relief pitcher. In 64 innings for High-A Carolina this season, Hanhold pitched to a 3.94 ERA and 1.43 WHIP and posted a 60:21 strikeout to walk ratio.

MetsBlog.com found a scouting report on Hanhold, which indicates that he utilizes a fastball that sits between 92-94 miles per hour and can touch 95. Hanhold’s secondary pitch is a slider with 10 to 4 movement, a pitch that the Mets may feel they can refine by giving him a spring with pitching coach Dan Warthen. Over three seasons in pro ball, Hanhold has a 5.01 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across three levels of the minor leagues. Hanhold, who was the Brewers’ 6th round pick in 2015, was not rated among the team’s top 30 prospects at the time of the trade.