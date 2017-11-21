The New York Mets added four prospects to their 40 man roster to protect them from the Rule V draft, MetsBlog.com reports. Infielder Luis Guillorme, relievers Gerson Bautista and Tyler Bashlor, and starter Corey Oswalt were added to the 40 man roster. The only real surprise on this list is Bashlor, who is not ranked among the team’s top 30 prospects but put together an outstanding season in the minor leagues, striking out 84 batters in 49.2 innings pitched between High-A St. Lucie and AA Binghamton.

The moves bring the Mets’ 40 man roster to 39, meaning they only have one roster spot available for external additions. The Mets chose to leave several intriguing prospects exposed to the Rule V draft, including knuckle baller Mickey Jannis, outfielder Wuilmer Beccera, and infielder Jhoan Urena. There figures to be more movement on the roster front throughout the winter, so this figures to be a fluid situation as the Mets make transactions to improve their team.