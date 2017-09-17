After talk that Noah Syndergaard could pitch for the New York Mets as soon as this weekend, it appears cooler heads have prevailed. The Mets have decided to hold back on Syndergaard’s return from the disabled list until later this week, ESPN.com reports, after he was examined by the team’s medical staff. The new plan is for Syndergaard to face live hitters in a simulated game before he is activated. While there has been talk about using Syndergaard in relief, Mets’ manager Terry Collins told reporters yesterday that he felt more comfortable giving Syndergaard an abbreviated start instead. With rosters fully expanded in September, the Mets could have Syndergaard start for an inning or two before giving the ball to another pitcher to continue the game. Relief appearances could be tricky since there is no guarantee of how long Syndergaard will get to warm up, but those details will be sorted out before he gets activated.