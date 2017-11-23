The holiday season is upon us, but its never too early to think about baseball. While the New York Mets’ front office is hard at work now trying to improve their roster, we are still only a few short months away from spring training. Pitchers and catchers report to work in mid-February, and exhibition games begin a few weeks later. The Mets officially announced their exhibition schedule earlier this week, and here are some of the highlights:

The Mets are set for 31 exhibition games, including 17 home dates at First Data Field.

The Mets open Grapefruit League play on February 23rd, when they host the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets play two sets of split squad games, on March 2nd and 13th, against the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The Mets and Yankees are set to play twice in spring training. The Yankees come to First Data Field on March 7th while the Mets head to Tampa on March 10th.

The Mets play rare exhibition games against the Baltimore Orioles late in the spring. Baltimore visits First Data Field on March 16th while the Mets visit Sarasota on March 18th.

The Mets conclude their exhibition schedule on March 25th, when they host the Miami Marlins.

The Mets are set to open the season on Thursday, March 29th when they host the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no plans to play any exhibition games between the 25th and 29th at this time, but those final games usually don’t get penciled in until after the new year begins.